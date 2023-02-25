Otaku Elf anime adaptation set to premiere in April 2023: A must-watch fantasy comedy

On June 15, 2022, it was announced that the manga series Otaku Elf will be adapted into an anime. The official promo video for the anime features Elda and Koito Koganei, along with the announcement of two additional cast members. The anime will premiere on April 8, 2023, as part of the Animeism programming block on MBS and other affiliates. Otaku Elf's brilliant comedy-fantasy story, which puts a unique twist on the genre, has been overlooked among the many new manga series being released, but the upcoming anime adaptation directed by Takebumi Anzai at Studio C2C is sure to bring it the attention it deserves.

The Nikkatsu Anime Channel's official YouTube channel recently announced the release date for the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Otaku Elf, accompanied by two promo videos that have thrilled fans of the hilarious manga series. The anime announcement also revealed the opening and ending theme songs, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Otaku Elf first appeared in Shonen Magazine Edge in 2019, with Akihiko Higuchi both writing and illustrating the series. The manga has been collected into six volumes, with four already available in print and digital formats in America through Seven Seas Entertainment, which has licensed the series. With the anime adaptation on the horizon, fans of Otaku Elf are eagerly anticipating the chance to see their favorite characters come to life on the small screen.

Takebumi Anzai directs the anime adaptation of Otaku Elf, produced by C2C. Shōgo Yasukawa has written the scripts, with Takeshi Oda handling character designs as well as serving as chief animation director. The series' music is composed by Akito Matsuda.

The voice of Elda, the titular elf in Otaku Elf, is played by Ami Koshimizu, an acclaimed voice actor in the industry known for her roles as Ryuuko Matoi in Kill la Kill, Holo in Spice and Wolf, Callen Stadtfeld in Code Geas, and more.

Otaku Elf is a charming fantasy comedy about Koganei Koito, an attendant at Takamimi Shrine, and an immortal shut-in elf who loves video games. Here’s how Seven Seas, the official English publisher of the manga series, described the plot:

"Koganei Koito is a teenager who works as an attendant at the Takamimi Shrine. Rumors have it that a deity dwells within the shrine, but the actual resident is an immortal elf who found herself stuck on Earth some four hundred years ago."

"What's more, the elf is a total shut-in who won't go outside…and has developed a taste for video games! Now the attendants at the shrine have to cater to the elf's love of the most modern gizmos–from handheld games to virtual reality headsets–in this charming fantasy comedy!"

