Bombay Jayashri, Rakesh Chaurasia to perform at 7th Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, and Hindustani vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan will be among the artistes performing at the 74th edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival here.

Organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), the classical music festival will be held here at the Kendra lawns from March 10.

Touted to be one of the oldest festivals to celebrate Indian classical music, the three-day event will also host Hindustani classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, sitar player Shahid Parvez Khan, and sarod maestro Biswajit Roy Chowdhury.

''My fascination for India and its cultural diversity never ends. Having devoted my entire life to performing arts I feel responsible to percolate our riches to the internet generation and make them aware of their roots. Current times are uncertain and music does have the power to bind people together. At The Kendra, we have catered to patrons and amateurs alike making the newbie's appreciate India more for its cultural heritage,'' Shobha Deepak Singh, director of SBKK, said in a statement.

The festival will open with a harmonious performance by Rakesh Chaurasia and a soulful Hindustani classical presentation by Kaushiki Chakraborty.

Shahid Parvez Khan and Bombay Jayashri will take the event forward on the second day, while Biswajit Roy Chowdhury and Ustad Rashid Khan will culminate the music festival on March 12.

