To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 19: Fushi returns to original form for final Nokker battle

To Your Eternity is a popular Japanese anime series that features an immortal being named Fushi who has been in self-exile for decades. The second season of the show is now airing, continuing Fushi's encounters with mankind. The anime is based on the manga series of the same name by Yoshitoki Oima. The series continues to captivate fans with its unique storyline and compelling characters. With the release of To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 19 just around the corner, viewers are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Fushi's journey.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 19 is titled "And to the Sunrise" and promises to be an exciting installment for fans of the anime series. The episode will see Fushi returning in his original form, which is the sphere from the first season. After the sacrifice of his friend Bon, Fushi wakes up to find that all hope is not lost. With his revival, Fushi and his immortal allies are now ready to face their final battle against the Nokkers.

In To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 19, fans can expect Fushi to re-acquire all of his previous forms as he brings back his friends to take down the Nokker army. It remains to be seen what the entity is that looks similar to Parona, which has left viewers intrigued and curious.

To Your Eternity has been a highly engaging and emotionally-driven series that has captured the hearts of many. With the much-anticipated release of Episode 19, fans can expect an action-packed episode filled with twists and turns. It will be interesting to see how Fushi and his friends will fare against the powerful Nokkers and if they will emerge victorious in their final battle.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 19 is scheduled to release on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, viewers across different time zones will have varying release dates and times. Here are the international release times for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 5

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, March 5

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, March 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, March 5.

For fans who are looking forward to watching To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 19, the episode will be available for streaming on various platforms, including Crunchyroll, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus TV, and Laftel. Additionally, viewers in South and Southeast Asia can catch the episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on this popular Japanese anime series.

