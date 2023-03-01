Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215: Yuji vs. Sukuna continues with Megumi's return

Chapter 200 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga started a new part of the story. The next chapter, Chapter 215, will continue the story and focus on a big fight between two characters, Yuji Itadori, and Sukuna Ryomen. Fans are excited because this chapter is very important and might reveal more about Yuji's abilities. Fans of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen are holding their breath as it moves closer to its concluding arc and Chapter 15 is one of the most vital chapters as it might reveal more about Yuji's abilities.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 14. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter will release on March 5, 2023, in the US, the UK, and Europe. In Japan, the next chapter will be released on March 6, 2023. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 timings in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (March 5, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (March 5, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST (March 5, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (March 5, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (March 5, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (March 5, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (March 6, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (March 6, 2023)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, Sukuna hurt Hana Kurusu badly and threw her off a building. Yuji was very upset and attacked Sukuna, showing his great strength. Sukuna was shocked by how strong Yuji was and remembered some bad things about Kenjaku. Sukuna tried to use a powerful move on Yuji, but it didn't work well because Sukuna's own power was low. This was because Megumi was getting stronger and was stopping Sukuna.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215, fans expect to see Megumi Fushiguro return and have his first conversation with Sukuna in the inner domain. Some fans have speculated that Sukuna may use Megumi's incomplete Chimera Shadow Garden for this meeting. The chapter may also present a complete version of the domain.

The chapter will also feature the intense fight between Yuji and Sukuna reaching its climax. In the previous chapter, Sukuna hinted that there may be a deeper mystery behind Yuji's birth and existence than what has been revealed so far. Fans have been curious about Yuji's past, as not much is known about it compared to Megumi's.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 may also show Yuji's Cursed Technique or his Domain Expansion. It has been suggested that Sukuna's Cursed Technique may be imprinted on Yuji's body over time, and fans are excited to see if this is true and if Yuji will finally use a Cursed Technique.

We will come up with more spoilers as soon as it comes. Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

