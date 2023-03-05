Left Menu

''Impactful performance by Rani", Gauri Khan lauds Rani Mukherjee's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Gauri wrote, "An impactful performance by Rani... showing why she's one of the best actresses of our times. Don't miss this film, it's brilliant! In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023."

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:27 IST
''Impactful performance by Rani", Gauri Khan lauds Rani Mukherjee's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Film poster of 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway' and Gauri Khan. (Image Source/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan gave a shoutout to Rani Mukherjee's upcoming movie 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway'. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Gauri posted the poster of the movie with words of appreciation. She wrote, "An impactful performance by Rani... showing why she's one of the best actresses of our times. Don't miss this film, it's brilliant! In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023."

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is inspired by true events. The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway. However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away the kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjee's have been unable to take care for the kids in their 'prescribed' manner.

The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children. Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played the role of Rani's husband in the movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023