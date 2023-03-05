''Impactful performance by Rani", Gauri Khan lauds Rani Mukherjee's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan gave a shoutout to Rani Mukherjee's upcoming movie 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway'. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Gauri posted the poster of the movie with words of appreciation. She wrote, "An impactful performance by Rani... showing why she's one of the best actresses of our times. Don't miss this film, it's brilliant! In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023."

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is inspired by true events. The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway. However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away the kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjee's have been unable to take care for the kids in their 'prescribed' manner.

The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children. Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played the role of Rani's husband in the movie. (ANI)

