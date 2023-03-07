Avatar 3 may feature fire and wind Na'vi tribes with some examples of bad Na'vi

Director James Cameron earlier said that the upcoming Avatar 3 movie, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will introduce a new Na'vi clan of fire people.

Now after the massive success of the second Avatar film at the global box office, Cameron is planning to introduce additional new Na'vi tribes in Avatar 3 and the subsequent two Avatar films. In a recent interview with Deadline, Cameron hinted at the possibility of a wind-centric Na'vi tribe called "the Windtraders," describing them as desert people who trade and travel around Pandora.

Avatar 3 is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and producer Jon Landau has confirmed that about 95% of the filming has been completed.

Windtraders: A Wind Tribe

The Windtraders, who could debut in Avatar 3, are a desert people who trade and travel around Pandora. While Cameron did not explicitly mention their appearance in the third movie, it is likely that they will make their debut in either Avatar 4 or Avatar 5.

Ash People: A Fire Tribe

Avatar 3 will undoubtedly feature the Ash People, a new Na'vi tribe. Cameron stated that their culture is built around the theme of fire, as their name implies. However, unlike the Na'vi from the previous two Avatar films, the Ash People won't necessarily be as kind. In fact, Cameron has suggested that Avatar 3 will show "very negative Na'vi examples."

Positive and Negative Examples

Cameron has been known to explore both the positive and negative aspects of human nature in his movies. He has applied this same approach to the Na'vi in the Avatar franchise. In the first two movies, the humans were portrayed as negative, while the Na'vi were portrayed as positive. However, in Avatar 3, this will be reversed. Landau explains that there will be "good humans and bad humans," and the same will apply to the Na'vi.

More Updates on Avatar 3

Avatar 3 has been in the works for some time now, and portions of the movie were shot while Avatar: The Way of Water was being filmed. While rumors about the movie's length and title have been circulating, nothing has been confirmed. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2024, and it will feature many of the same actors from the first two Avatar movies, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

Avatar 3 promises to take audiences on another breathtaking adventure to the planet Pandora. With the introduction of new Na'vi tribes and a focus on exploring the positive and negative aspects of the Na'vi culture, the movie is sure to be an exciting addition to the Avatar franchise. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the movie, but with 95% of filming completed, it is clear that Avatar 3 is well on its way to becoming another blockbuster hit.

We will continue to provide updates on the Avatar movie franchise as soon as new information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest developments!

