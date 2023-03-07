Left Menu

Avatar 3 may feature fire and wind Na'vi tribes with some examples of bad Na'vi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:21 IST
Avatar 3 may feature fire and wind Na'vi tribes with some examples of bad Na'vi
A still from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Source: Instagram
  • Country:
  • United States

Director James Cameron earlier said that the upcoming Avatar 3 movie, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will introduce a new Na'vi clan of fire people.

Now after the massive success of the second Avatar film at the global box office, Cameron is planning to introduce additional new Na'vi tribes in Avatar 3 and the subsequent two Avatar films. In a recent interview with Deadline, Cameron hinted at the possibility of a wind-centric Na'vi tribe called "the Windtraders," describing them as desert people who trade and travel around Pandora.

Avatar 3 is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and producer Jon Landau has confirmed that about 95% of the filming has been completed.

Windtraders: A Wind Tribe

The Windtraders, who could debut in Avatar 3, are a desert people who trade and travel around Pandora. While Cameron did not explicitly mention their appearance in the third movie, it is likely that they will make their debut in either Avatar 4 or Avatar 5.

Ash People: A Fire Tribe

Avatar 3 will undoubtedly feature the Ash People, a new Na'vi tribe. Cameron stated that their culture is built around the theme of fire, as their name implies. However, unlike the Na'vi from the previous two Avatar films, the Ash People won't necessarily be as kind. In fact, Cameron has suggested that Avatar 3 will show "very negative Na'vi examples."

Positive and Negative Examples

Cameron has been known to explore both the positive and negative aspects of human nature in his movies. He has applied this same approach to the Na'vi in the Avatar franchise. In the first two movies, the humans were portrayed as negative, while the Na'vi were portrayed as positive. However, in Avatar 3, this will be reversed. Landau explains that there will be "good humans and bad humans," and the same will apply to the Na'vi.

More Updates on Avatar 3

Avatar 3 has been in the works for some time now, and portions of the movie were shot while Avatar: The Way of Water was being filmed. While rumors about the movie's length and title have been circulating, nothing has been confirmed. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2024, and it will feature many of the same actors from the first two Avatar movies, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

Avatar 3 promises to take audiences on another breathtaking adventure to the planet Pandora. With the introduction of new Na'vi tribes and a focus on exploring the positive and negative aspects of the Na'vi culture, the movie is sure to be an exciting addition to the Avatar franchise. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the movie, but with 95% of filming completed, it is clear that Avatar 3 is well on its way to becoming another blockbuster hit.

We will continue to provide updates on the Avatar movie franchise as soon as new information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest developments!

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3: Director Guy Ritchie provides updates on the long-delayed sequel

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023