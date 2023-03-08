Left Menu

Kerala Guv and CM extend Holi greetings to everyone

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:36 IST
Kerala Guv and CM extend Holi greetings to everyone
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

Both wished everyone happiness and harmony on the festive occasion.

Khan in a social media post extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi.

''May the festivities of #Holi brighten our lives with peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness,'' he tweeted.

Vijayan too took to Twitter to convey his greetings and said, ''As we celebrate the vibrant colours of Holi, let's also embrace the spirit of togetherness and harmony that this festival represents.'' ''May this joyous occasion bring us closer and fill our hearts with love and happiness. Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli!''

