Left Menu

Jenna Ortega in talks to join Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Hollywood star Brad Pitts production company Plan B boarded the project in February last year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:59 IST
Jenna Ortega in talks to join Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’
Jenna Ortega Image Credit: Twitter (@FamousBirthdays)
  • Country:
  • United States

''Wednesday'' star Jenna Ortega is in negotiations to join the cast of filmmaker Tim Burton's upcoming second film in ''Beetlejuice'' franchise.

According to entertainment website Variety, Ortega is being considered to play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, portrayed by Winona Ryder in the 1998 original film.

If the deal is finalised, the project will mark the actor's second collaboration with Burton, who was an executive producer on Netflix series ''Wednesday'' and directed four of its eight episodes.

''Beetlejuice 2'' will see Michael Keaton reprise his role as the title character.

The original “Beetlejuice” revolves around Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who inhabit a home previously occupied by the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis). The Maitlands died in a car accident, but their ghost selves want to re-inhabit their former house, recruiting Beetlejuice (Keaton), a “bio-exorcist,” to scare away the Deetzes.

The sequel has been in the works at Warner Bros. for some time. Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B boarded the project in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023