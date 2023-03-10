Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love got to do with it?’ to now release on March 17

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's latest directorial venture "What's Love Got to Do with It" will be released in theatres countrywide on March 17, PVR Pictures announced on Friday. The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles.

The film's ensemble cast also include Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson, as well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

"What's Love Got to Do with It" is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of 'right swipes' and 'online dating'.

Having constantly tried and failed to find 'Mr. Right', Zoe is intrigued when her childhood buddy Kazim decides to tie the knot in traditional 'desi' arranged marriage style. As Zoe decides to film her friend's journey of turning a stranger into his soul mate, a hilarious adventure ensues, the official synopsis reads.

''What's Love Got to Do with It" was earlier supposed to be released on March 3. Kapur is known for directing award-winning Hollywood titles such as "Elizabeth", "The Four Feathers" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" as well as Hindi cinema classics ''Mr India'' and ''Masoom''.

