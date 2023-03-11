Left Menu

''A delightful company, most accomplished artist..." Amitabh Bachchan writes about late Satish Kaushik

In his Friday blog, Amitabh mentioned, "And we have lost another .. A delightful company, a most accomplished artist and in the prime of his career .. Satish Kaushik .. Working with you was so inspiring .. and such a learning .. My prayers."

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 13:30 IST
''A delightful company, most accomplished artist..." Amitabh Bachchan writes about late Satish Kaushik
Amitabh Bachchan. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Satish Kaushik in his latest blog. In his Friday blog, Amitabh mentioned, "And we have lost another .. A delightful company, a most accomplished artist and in the prime of his career .. Satish Kaushik .. Working with you was so inspiring .. and such a learning .. My prayers."

The actors worked together in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." On Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan visited Satish's house to pay his last respect. In a viral video, he was seen hugging Anupam Kher tightly. Anupam broke the news of his dear friend's demise on social media.

Big B took to his blog to share on Sunday that he has broken his rib cartilage during the shoot and stated that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai. "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh Bachchan.

He suffered injury during an action sequence of the film. He unfortunately suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage. "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..." Amitabh wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

