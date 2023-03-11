Rakul Preet Singh drops glimpse from her Finland diaries

It's vacation time for actor Rakul Preet Singh and her girl gang. The 'Thank God' actor shared the glimpse from her Finland trip. Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul Preet treated fans with picture from her Finland diaries.

In the picture, covered with snow and ducked up in winter clothes. Rakul Preet and her girl gang posed for a selfie. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Holiday begins with my: lovely ones. Northern lights here we come #finlanddiaries

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was recently seen in 'Chhatriwali'. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar', 'Chhatriwali' aim to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, in 'Chhatriwali' Rakul is seen shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education.

Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushil and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles and is streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from January 20, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)