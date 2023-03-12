Left Menu

See how KL Rahul reacted to his wife Athiya Shetty's ramp walk

As actress Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023, cricketer KL Rahul took to Instagram and showered love on his wife.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 09:54 IST
See how KL Rahul reacted to his wife Athiya Shetty's ramp walk
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricketer KL Rahul never misses a chance to compliment his wife and actress Athiya Shetty. As Athiya turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023, KL Rahul took to Instagram and showered love on her.

Sharing a video of Athiya walking the ramp, KL Rahul dropped a pink heart emoji and tagged his wife. Athiya shared KL Rahul's Instagram post on her story and expressed her gratitude.

"Love you," she wrote in response to KL Rahul's story. Athiya slayed the ramp walk in a purple outfit. KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives and family members. Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being retained for over Rs 10 crore during IPL 2022 auction

I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being reta...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023