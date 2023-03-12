Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt begins filming for Vijay-starrer 'Leo'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 11:26 IST
Sanjay Dutt begins filming for Vijay-starrer 'Leo'
Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for Vijay’s upcoming feature film “Leo”, the makers have announced.

According to film's co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy, Dutt joined the Kashmir schedule of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial on Saturday.

''Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh,'' Palanisamy wrote on Twitter.

''Leo'' marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film ''KGF: Chapter 2'' headlined by Yash.

Also starring Trisha, the upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after “Master” (2021).

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast of ''Leo''.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as “Kaththi”, “Master” and “Beast”, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by S S Lalit Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023