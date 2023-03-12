Memorable walk back to life: Sushmita Sen returns to ramp at Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI

Left Menu

Days after suffering a massive heart attack, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen made her first public appearance as a showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the ongoing Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI.Sen, 47, walked the ramp on Saturday wearing a yellow lehenga with delicate embroidery. Thank you anushreereddydesign team for this memorable walk back to life...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:51 IST
Actor Sushmita Sen (Image Source: Instagram)
Days after suffering a massive heart attack, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen made her first public appearance as a showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the ongoing Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI.

Sen, 47, walked the ramp on Saturday wearing a yellow lehenga with delicate embroidery. She kept her hair loose and wore a statement neckpiece. The former Miss Universe, who has been updating fans about her health since earlier this month, said it was a ''memorable walk back to life''.

''A walk to remember... I celebrate life ... Jhoom! Thank you @anushreereddydesign & team for this memorable walk back to life... your designs beautiful as your heart!! #yours #showstopper Cheers @lakmefashonwk @fdciofficial @lubna.adam @jioworldgarden. To the live audience & the Media... thank you for all the love & goodness. I love guys!'' she wrote on Instagram alongside videos of her return to runway.

The actor was welcomed on ramp with a thunderous applause. In another video message, Sen thanked fans and well-wishers as well as the team behind the show for their constant support. Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI concludes on Sunday.

