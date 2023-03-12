Memorable walk back to life: Sushmita Sen returns to ramp at Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI

Days after suffering a massive heart attack, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen made her first public appearance as a showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the ongoing Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI.

Sen, 47, walked the ramp on Saturday wearing a yellow lehenga with delicate embroidery. She kept her hair loose and wore a statement neckpiece. The former Miss Universe, who has been updating fans about her health since earlier this month, said it was a ''memorable walk back to life''.

''A walk to remember... I celebrate life ... Jhoom! Thank you @anushreereddydesign & team for this memorable walk back to life... your designs beautiful as your heart!! #yours #showstopper Cheers @lakmefashonwk @fdciofficial @lubna.adam @jioworldgarden. To the live audience & the Media... thank you for all the love & goodness. I love guys!'' she wrote on Instagram alongside videos of her return to runway.

The actor was welcomed on ramp with a thunderous applause. In another video message, Sen thanked fans and well-wishers as well as the team behind the show for their constant support. Lakme Fashion WeekXFDCI concludes on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)