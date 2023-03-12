Left Menu

Bipasha Basu shares cute picture of daughter Devi as she turns 4 months old

Actor Bipasha Basu, on Sunday, dropped a cute picture of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover as she turned 4 months old.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:48 IST
Bipasha Basu shares cute picture of daughter Devi as she turns 4 months old
Bipasha Basu, Devi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bipasha Basu on Sunday dropped a cute picture of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover as she turned 4 months old. Taking to Instagram stories, Bipasha treated fans with a new glimpse of her daughter along with a caption, "Our Devi is 4months old today. Durga Durga."

In the picture, Devi was seen dressed in a light pink coloured outfit while holding a unicorn card with the text "Four month old" in her hand. A new mommy in town is celebrating every moment of her daughter growing up.

Last month, Bipasha shared a monochrome picture which she captioned, "Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her ... is the best memory for us. Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon." In the picture, Bipasha could be seen holding her two-month-old daughter, Devi's feet in her arms. She held her tiny feet to her cheeks and is seen enjoying the precious moment.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023