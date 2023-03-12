Bipasha Basu shares cute picture of daughter Devi as she turns 4 months old

Actor Bipasha Basu on Sunday dropped a cute picture of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover as she turned 4 months old. Taking to Instagram stories, Bipasha treated fans with a new glimpse of her daughter along with a caption, "Our Devi is 4months old today. Durga Durga."

In the picture, Devi was seen dressed in a light pink coloured outfit while holding a unicorn card with the text "Four month old" in her hand. A new mommy in town is celebrating every moment of her daughter growing up.

Last month, Bipasha shared a monochrome picture which she captioned, "Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her ... is the best memory for us. Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon." In the picture, Bipasha could be seen holding her two-month-old daughter, Devi's feet in her arms. She held her tiny feet to her cheeks and is seen enjoying the precious moment.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)