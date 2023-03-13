Oscars 2023: Complete winners list of 95th Academy Awards

The Oscars 2023 lit up the Dolby Theatre in LA with famous faces from around the globe. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' stole the show, taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The movie follows a Chinese immigrant on a wild adventure through multiple parallel universes.

Guillermo del Toro also made history, becoming the first person to win Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Animated Feature for 'Pinocchio'. Ke Huy Quan shone as 'Best Supporting Actor' in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

The multiverse sci-fi epic leads the nominations with 11 nods, with 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front' close behind with nine. Unfortunately, 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' lost out in the Documentary and Live Action Short Film categories, respectively.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny (WINNER)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best Live-Action Short

An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Makeup and Hair

The Whale (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers (WINNER)

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu, RRR (WINNER)

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking