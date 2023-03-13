Oscars 2023: Complete winners list of 95th Academy Awards
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Dominates at Oscars 2023 with 7 Wins
The Oscars 2023 lit up the Dolby Theatre in LA with famous faces from around the globe. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' stole the show, taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The movie follows a Chinese immigrant on a wild adventure through multiple parallel universes.
Guillermo del Toro also made history, becoming the first person to win Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Animated Feature for 'Pinocchio'. Ke Huy Quan shone as 'Best Supporting Actor' in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.
The multiverse sci-fi epic leads the nominations with 11 nods, with 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front' close behind with nine. Unfortunately, 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' lost out in the Documentary and Live Action Short Film categories, respectively.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Feature
Navalny (WINNER)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Best Live-Action Short
An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Makeup and Hair
The Whale (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best International Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers (WINNER)
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Best Original Song
Naatu Naatu, RRR (WINNER)
Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking