Left Menu

Star kids Nirvan, Rysa, Mahikaa and Naomika party together, check pics

Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran partied hard recently.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 09:15 IST
Star kids Nirvan, Rysa, Mahikaa and Naomika party together, check pics
Nirvan Khan with Orry. (Left) Naomika and Rysa (Right) (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Before we busy ourselves with daily chores of another mundane week, let's take a look at how the star kids of Bollywood partied hard over the weekend . Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran partied hard recently. Want some proof?

The common friend of those star kids and the recent favourite of the paps, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) took to his Instagram to post the happening pictures from the party. Nirvan sported a sea-green jacket for the occasion. The nephew of Salman Khan is reportedly working as an assistant director for Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3.'

Mahikaa sported a black spaghetti top with baggy jeans. Rysa was dressed in a shiny top and jeans, while Naomika was seen in a black bralette top. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023