CIMA Art Mela returns to Delhi after three years

It will be held at the India Habitat Centre IHC.We are excited to bring back CIMA ART MELA after a three-year hiatus and provide an opportunity for art lovers to view and purchase high-quality and meaningful art at affordable prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:50 IST
Touted to be India's largest affordable art fair, the CIMA Art Mela will make its return to the national capital after a three-year Covid-induced hiatus, starting March 24.

Over 80 artists will be participating at the week-long art fair, including well-known artists like Lalu Prasad Shaw, Paresh Maity, Baiju Parthan, Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman, Yashpal Singh, Swapnesh Vaigankar and Prashant Patil. It will be held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC).

''We are excited to bring back CIMA ART MELA after a three-year hiatus and provide an opportunity for art lovers to view and purchase high-quality and meaningful art at affordable prices. Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone and create a platform that educates, informs, and inspires,'' said Rakhi Sarkar, director of Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) Gallery, in a statement.

It will showcase over 1,500 artworks, representing both contemporary and traditional paintings, graphics, printmaking, digital prints, and photography.

According to the organisers, the CIMA Art Mela -- conceptualised with the idea of making art accessible to a wider and deeper audience -- aims to inform and educate the viewer while revealing that good art is not only for the elite.

''The fair promises to be an exciting opportunity for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to experience the world of art and take home a piece of original artwork at an affordable price,'' they said.

Part of the proceeds from the art fair will be donated to the Art and Heritage Foundation, the non-profit wing of CIMA, and used for various projects to benefit artists and promote art and culture.

The fair will come to a close on March 30.

