Left Menu

Usha Mangeshkar meets Maharashtra Governer Ramesh Bais

Late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Usha Mangeshkar on Monday, met the Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:25 IST
Usha Mangeshkar meets Maharashtra Governer Ramesh Bais
Usha Mangeshkar, Ramesh Bias, Adinath Mangeshkar, Krishna Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Usha Mangeshkar on Monday, met the Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan. Usha Mangeshkar presented to the Governor a coffee table book 'Strokes of Harmony' containing her paintings and the artwork done by other members of the Mangeshkar clan.

She was accompanied by her brother Hridyanath Mangeshkar's son Adinath Mangeshkar and his wife Krishna Mangeshkar. Usha Mangeshkar is a veteran singer herself who has recorded songs in various languages like Marathi, Manipuri, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Assamese.

She is known for her popular track 'O Mungada Mungada' from the film 'Inkaar' which featured Helen and Amjad Khan in the lead roles. Usha's sister the legendary Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023