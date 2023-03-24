Left Menu

Barefoot tours of Westminster Abbey offered after coronation

And they will need to make sure they dont have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, meant to protect the abbeys medieval mosaic floor.Abbey officials said Friday that the section of the churchs floor known as the Cosmati pavement, where the coronation chair has been placed for some 700 years, will be on display during Charles crowning ceremony after being hidden away under carpets for decades because of disrepair.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:54 IST
Barefoot tours of Westminster Abbey offered after coronation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Visitors to London's Westminster Abbey will be allowed to stand for the first time on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned — though after the coronation. And they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, meant to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor.

Abbey officials said Friday that the section of the church's floor known as the Cosmati pavement, where the coronation chair has been placed for some 700 years, will be on display during Charles' crowning ceremony after being hidden away under carpets for decades because of disrepair. The pavement area, normally roped off to the public, will be open to small guided "barefoot tours" after the May 6 coronation. Visitors will be asked to remove their shoes to avoid wear and tear to the now-conserved floor.

"Standing on the pavement and feeling that sense of awe of being in the central part of the abbey is a really amazing experience,'' said Scott Craddock, head of visitor experience at the abbey. "It will give people the opportunity to feel what it's like being at that center stage of the coronation." The intricate mosaic of marble, stone, glass and metal, located in front of the abbey's high altar, was commissioned by Henry III in the 1200s and made by Italian craftsmen and English masons. It is where English — and, later, British — coronations have taken place ever since, but the area was covered by carpet at many previous coronations, including those of Elizabeth II in 1953 and her father, George VI, in 1937.

It is said to be the best surviving example outside Italy of a rare type of mosaic stonework known as "Cosmati," after the Italian family which created it. The mosaic was restored to its former glory after a two-year conservation project was completed in 2010.

"It's a unique piece of art to Westminster Abbey but also to Britain itself — there are no other mosaic pavements like this in the U.K.," said Vanessa Simeoni, the abbey's head conservator.

Experts from the abbey will guide the tours, which will run on some days from May 15 to July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023