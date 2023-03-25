Man booked for editing, posting objectional picture of CEO on WhatsApp group

A man was booked for allegedly editing his company's CEO picture and posting it on a WhatsApp group, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by a 44-year-old woman, CEO of a startup company, Sumit, one worker of her company created a group on WhatsApp a few days ago. He also added her to the group. ''After some days I was surprised to see my edited objectionable photo in the group. I talked about this to my friends and my husband. It was revealed that the photo which was posted in the group was edited by Sumit to make it nude and objectionable and posted in the group,'' she said. The accused was also stalking me for some days and I want action against the accused, the complainant added. An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and sections 66-C, 67-A of the IT act at a police station, west on Friday. ''As per the complaint an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Poonam Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of women police station, west.

