Salman Khan threat email: Mumbai cops apprehend man from Rajasthan

The Mumbai police have apprehended a man from Rajasthan in connection with an email threatening actor Salman Khan that was received at the latters office here recently, an official said on Sunday. After the threat mail was received, the Mumbai police had registered a first information report FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:12 IST
Salman Khan threat email: Mumbai cops apprehend man from Rajasthan
The Mumbai police have apprehended a man from Rajasthan in connection with an email threatening actor Salman Khan that was received at the latter's office here recently, an official said on Sunday. The man, a resident of Rajasthan, was nabbed by the team of Bandra police station and is being brought to Mumbai, an official said.

The complaint about the threat e-mail was recently lodged at the Bandra police station by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Salman Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office in Galaxy Apartment recently, he noticed an email had been received from the ID ''Rohit Garg''. The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: ''Goldy Bhai (gangster Goldy Brar) wanted to talk to Salman Khan face-to-face to close the matter'', adding, ''Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You'll see something shocking)'', the police had said. ''After a detailed technical investigation into the case, police got information about the accused person's whereabouts, following which a team was sent to Rajasthan and the man was apprehended,'' the official said. He is being interrogated by a police team about the threat to the actor, he said. After the threat mail was received, the Mumbai police had registered a first information report (FIR) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

