Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty on wife's complaint

Singer and social media influencer Danish Mirza has been booked for alleged rape and cruelty on the complaint of his wife, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 29-year-old woman has also named Mirza's mother and his brother in her complaint, the Oshiwara police station official said.

The 32-year-old singer-social media influencer and others have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 376 (rape ), the official added.

Further probe is underway in the case, the official said.

