My Hero Academia Season 7: Everything we know so far

My Hero Academia's sixth season, which covered the Liberation War and Black Hero arcs, and showcased an array of highs and lows, culminating in a highly anticipated finale, was widely considered the best season yet, showcasing both highs and lows. Fans eagerly anticipated the finale, which left them on the edge of their seats, but were relieved to learn at Anime Japan 2023 that season seven had been confirmed at Anime Japan 2023, an event where production companies and anime franchises typically make significant announcements.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will likely follow the same pattern as the previous seasons, covering chapters 329-399 of the original manga. With the most recently published chapter being #382, the anime has caught up with the manga's publication, leaving fans uncertain if the show will return on a normal schedule. However, given the past release schedule, it's safe to assume that My Hero Academia season seven will release in the Spring of 2024.

My Hero Academia Season 6 was a thrilling ride with 26 episodes that took the series to new heights. Viewers witnessed the heroes storm the Paranormal Liberation Front's base, saw Shigaraki devastate an entire city, and followed Deku through a serious emo phase. The season also had excellent character development, including the emotional moments of Ururaka and Bakugo and the backstory of Hawks and Endeavour.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will pick up where season six left off, with the introduction of USA hero 'Star and Stripe.' The story follows the MHA manga, and viewers can expect to see her battle against All For One, resulting in the fallout after her devastating loss. The season will also cover a plot involving one member of Class 1A betraying the heroes and resolving the ongoing Todoroki family drama with an explosive battle between Dabi and Shoto.

My Hero Academia Season 7 marks the series' endgame, with a major conflict between the heroes we've come to love and the combined forces of All For One and Shigaraki. Kohei Horikoshi has been working on bringing My Hero Academia's manga to an end, packing plenty of action into the pages for this final saga. The anticipation for the seventh season is palpable, with fans eager to see how the story will conclude.