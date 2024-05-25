Left Menu

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm 'Remal': IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:33 IST
Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm 'Remal': IMD
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Remal' and is expected to make landfall between West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara at midnight on Sunday, the IMD said.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.

The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Remal' and was centered approximately 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara and 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, according to an update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 7:50 pm on Saturday.

