Left Menu

BJP expels ex-MLA for contesting legislative council poll as 'rebel candidate'

He decided to contest the Legislative Council election for the South-West Graduates constituency.In his expulsion order, BJP disciplinary committee chairman Lingaraj Patil said Bhat has been expelled for ignoring the directions given to him and contesting as a rebel candidate, thereby causing an embarrassment to the party.The order said Bhatt has been expelled from the BJP for six years with immediate effect and relieved him of all party responsibilities.

PTI | Udupi | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:33 IST
BJP expels ex-MLA for contesting legislative council poll as 'rebel candidate'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday expelled former MLA Raghupathi Bhat for six years for contesting for the graduate constituency as a ‘rebel candidate’. The polls will be held on June 3.

Bhat had been sulking since the 2023 assembly election when he was denied a ticket from Udupi. He decided to contest the Legislative Council election for the South-West Graduates constituency.

In his expulsion order, BJP disciplinary committee chairman Lingaraj Patil said Bhat has been expelled for ignoring the directions given to him and contesting as a ‘rebel candidate’, thereby causing an embarrassment to the party.

The order said Bhatt has been expelled from the BJP for six years with immediate effect and relieved him of all party responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024