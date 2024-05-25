BJP expels ex-MLA for contesting legislative council poll as 'rebel candidate'

The BJP on Saturday expelled former MLA Raghupathi Bhat for six years for contesting for the graduate constituency as a ‘rebel candidate’. The polls will be held on June 3.

Bhat had been sulking since the 2023 assembly election when he was denied a ticket from Udupi. He decided to contest the Legislative Council election for the South-West Graduates constituency.

In his expulsion order, BJP disciplinary committee chairman Lingaraj Patil said Bhat has been expelled for ignoring the directions given to him and contesting as a ‘rebel candidate’, thereby causing an embarrassment to the party.

The order said Bhatt has been expelled from the BJP for six years with immediate effect and relieved him of all party responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)