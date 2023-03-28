Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces'

U.S. singer and actress Chloe Bailey, half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, releases her debut solo album on Friday, a record whose message she says is: it is OK to show your vulnerable side.

The 24-year-old, who has in the past faced an online backlash over her work and choice of outfits, has called the album, which she will take on a North American tour next month, "In Pieces". "The message with this album is that it's OK to not have it all together ... because none of us are perfect and as well-kept as some of us might seem. We're all in pieces. We all have things that have broken us down ... We all have fears. We all have scars but it's just who wears it the best," Bailey said in an interview.

"Out of anything I've ever created, I was the most open with this and my insecurities." Bailey rose to fame with her younger sister Halle after the two started sharing song covers on YouTube, eventually signing with Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment management company in 2015.

The sisters released two studio albums, pausing their work in 2021 to pursue solo projects, with Halle taking on the lead role in Disney's upcoming live action remake of "The Little Mermaid". "The creative side didn't feel different, but (not) having the moral support and the validation from someone who's been my best friend since I was a little girl ... that was incredibly scary," Bailey said of doing the album solo.

"The very first time we were apart for months and months was when she went to London to film 'Little Mermaid' and I was at home ... and I said to myself well, maybe this is the time." Bailey has faced a backlash over her covers of classic songs "Feeling Good" and "Lovin' You", as well as her revealing outfits.

Most recently she was criticised for collaborating with singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting chart-topper Rihanna when the pair were dating in 2009, on song "How Does It Feel". While Bailey said that at times negative comments would get her down, she added she was "kind of used to it by now".

"I think for years I've almost become numb to people pointing fingers at me ... It's actually more surprising when I release something and it doesn't have any backlash to it," the "Swarm" and "Praise This" actress said, adding she chose to delete her Twitter account because of the comments. "I was just tired of seeing my name trend every other day and it not being in the most positive way."

