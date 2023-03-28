French authorities search 5 banks in Paris in tax fraud case
PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:10 IST
Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office said.
The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn't specify which banks were raided.
French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane — a subsidiary of BNP — Societe Generale, and Natixis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HSBC
- French
- Natixis
- BNP — Societe Generale
- Paris
- Exane
- BNP Paribas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets delegation from French national assembly
French PM says there will be majority to vote pension reform
French PM bets there will be majority to pass pension reform
French finance minister sees progress on reform of EU fiscal rules
French strike continues to block reactor maintenance, power production - union