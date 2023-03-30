‘Mrs. Undercover’ starring Radhika Apte set for April 14 release

"Mrs. Undercover", starring Radhika Apte, will start streaming on ZEE5 from April 14 on ZEE5, the platform announced Thursday.

Billed as a spy comedy, the movie is a story of a simple Indian housewife named Durga (Apte), who is a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years.

The ZEE5 Original will present Apte in a never-seen-before avatar as a housewife and an undercover agent fighting off many bad men and patriarchal notions.

Apte said she instantly fell in love with the story of "Mrs Undercover" as it talks about deep-rooted patriarchal thinking about housewives but in a humorous way.

"I fell for my character of Durga, who is funny, kind, sincere, clumsy and unsure of herself. This film is her journey of discovering her own strength. Every household has a Durga - a woman who quietly goes about her work and doesn't get due because she is considered 'just' a housewife.

"However, this film fights that mentality which prevails in our patriarchal society, and it's done beautifully under the guise of humour," the actor said in a statement.

In addition to Apte, "Mrs. Undercover" also stars Sumeet Vyas as the antagonist and Rajesh Sharma as the head of the Special Force who recruits Durga.

Vyas said he is grateful to have got the opportunity to play a negative role in "Mrs Undercover", which he described as a complete package.

"Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and offered me this grey character which was fun and exciting to play," he said.

"Mrs. Undercover" is written and directed by debutante Anushree Mehta.

Mehta said she is grateful to have got a dream cast for her first film.

"Spy movies have had my heart for years and comedy is something I swear by. My first had to be a mix of both. And to achieve this dream film, I had the best team: Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and my producing partner Abir Sengupta. I couldn't have asked for more!" she said.

The film is produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)