Left Menu

Anushka Sharma prepares kale chane, poori on Ram Navami

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, devotees across the country pray and perform various rituals while worshipping the deity. As you know any festival is incomplete without food, so a special prasad is prepared for Lord Ram on this day. Actor Anushka Sharma also celebrated the festival and had a delicious prasad.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:50 IST
Anushka Sharma prepares kale chane, poori on Ram Navami
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, devotees across the country pray and perform various rituals while worshipping the Lord Ram. Any festival is incomplete without food and a special prasad (offering) is prepared for Lord Ram on this day. A sincere devotee herself, actor-producer Anushka Sharma prepared a lip-smacking Ram Navami bhog thali comprising halwa, poori and kale chane.

Taking to Instagram story, Anushka dropped a video of the plate filled with poori and kale chane. Several celebs also marked this occasion by wishing their fans on social media.

Ram Navami is a celebration of the birth of Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer. On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the legendary former India pacer Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. 'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie will see the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' under the banner of his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023