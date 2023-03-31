President Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met the makers of the Oscar-winning documentary ''The Elephant Whisperers'', and praised them for showcasing India's tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature.
''The Elephant Whisperers'' is the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.
''President Droupadi Murmu met the makers of Oscar winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. She congratulated them on winning the award and praised them for showcasing India's tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with pictures of the meeting. The documentary explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Weather threatens Indian winter crops just before harvesting
Indian-American teen bags prestigious science talent search award
US Senate confirms Indian American as Assistant Secretary of Air Force
Tennis-Tiafoe downs Norrie to set up Medvedev showdown at Indian Wells
Indian Railways issues production plan for 102 Vande Bharat rakes