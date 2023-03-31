Left Menu

'Spider-Man' stars Tom Holland, Zendaya on India visit

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India on a professional visit.Videos circulating on social media showed the rumoured couple exiting the citys Kalina Airport.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:47 IST
Tom Holland and Zendaya Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India on a professional visit.

Videos circulating on social media showed the rumoured couple exiting the city's Kalina Airport. However, they haven't posted anything on their respective social media handles.

While Holland was seen in a T-shirt, a denim jacket and pants paired with a cap, Zendaya opted for a casual black attire.

According to reports, Holland and Zendaya are in the city for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, set to happen over the weekend.

The two actors starred together in three ''Spider-Man'' movies -- ''Homecoming'' (2017), ''Far From Home'' (2019) and ''No Way Home'' (2021).

Holland will next be seen in the Apple TV+ anthology series ''The Crowded Room''. Zendaya's upcoming projects include ''Dune: Part Two'' and Luca Guadagnino's ''Challengers''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

