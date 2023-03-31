India's Most Controversial Man-Eater Debuts on Prime Video India, Featuring Groundbreaking Activist Movement and Award-Winning Filmmaking

New Delhi (India), March 31: Warren Pereira's feature documentary Tiger 24 will be available to rent on Prime Video India, starting March 31, 2023. The film has been released in theaters and digital platforms in North America and most recently in theaters across India through AA Films.

"I am thrilled to bring Tiger 24 to Indian audiences through Prime Video's movie rental service. I hope my film resonates with Indians who are the ideal audience but above all I want TIGER 24 to be a tribute to T24!" – Warren Pereira In Tiger 24, a wild tiger kills men who enter his territory, then being declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo. This galvanizes massive social uproar and activists to take their cause to the streets, online, on billboards and all the way to the High Court and Supreme Court.

Tiger 24 won the Panda Award at the 2022 Wildscreen Festival and was a finalist at the 2022 Jackson Wild Media Awards, where previous winners include My Octopus Teacher. The Picture also claimed Best Documentary at the 2022 Burbank International Film Festival. Pereira served as the film's Director and Producer, with The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell exec producing alongside Eagle Egilsson, Howard Barish, Zach Mann and Stephen Nemeth.

Pereira's past work has garnered top accolades, including the Cannes Gold Lion, and has been showcased at top international film festivals. Clients under his production company W Films include The Royal Bank of Scotland, Spectrum, Tissot, NBA, Hpnotiq, The Wall Street Journal and agencies such as DDB and CAA. Additionally, Pereira founded The Tiger Fund LLC, which produces content related to tiger conservation, including films for the government of India. The filmmaker is currently in post-production on the feature-length doc The Bamera Tiger, and is at the same time developing a horror pic entitled Scarebnb and the darkly comic thriller, Double Bite.

Consumers will be able to rent Tiger 24 on Prime Video. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.

Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0HK4J6A9XPS4RVH8KUDGTGHEAG/ref=atv_dp_share_mv Youtube: TIGER 24 | Official HD Trailer (2022) | DOCUMENTARY | Film Threat Trailers

