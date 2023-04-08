Left Menu

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' song 'Veera Raja Veera' out now

Penned by Gulzar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, and Arman Dehlvi, the song is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:53 IST
Still from Veera Raja Veera. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
New song 'Veera Raja Veera' from 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is out now. Penned by Gulzar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, and Arman Dehlvi, the song is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad. A R Rahman composed the music.

'PS 2' is the sequel of Mani Ratnam's box office hit film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which was released last year. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The teaser of the 'PS 2' was released in December. The makers unveiled the Hindi version of the first song 'Ruaa Ruaa'. Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. In the film, Aishwarya played dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

The big-budget film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide. (ANI)

