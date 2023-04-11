Eric Dane joins 'Bad Boys 4'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:00 IST
Eric Dane Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Grey's Anatomy'' alum Eric Dane is set to be part of Sony Pictures' ''Bad Boys'' franchise, fronted by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Dane, who can currently be seen in the Emmy-nominated HBO series ''Euphoria'', is expected to play the antagonist in the fourth installment of the buddy cop action comedy series.

Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner, reported entertainment portal Deadline.

Previous cast from ''Bad Boys: For Life'', the third part which released in 2020, including Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig are returning for the fourth chapter. Plot details of the new feature film are being kept under wraps.

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith through his Westbrook banner, and Doug Belgrad are back producing; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone attached as executive producers. Sony announced that a fourth 'Bad Boys' film was in the works shortly after the threequel hit theatres. ''Bad Boys: For Life'' went on to earn USD 426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.

