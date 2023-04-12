Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release dates, time, and full episode guide

Attack on Titan fans has eagerly awaited the conclusion of Season 4, and now it's finally here: “Attack on Titan: The Final Season”. Premiering its third part in 2023, viewers can soon find out how this mind-blowing series will end. With three parts spread over several years already released – Part 3 is sure to bring a dramatic ending that no one will forget!

Attack on Titan, the thrilling anime series that's captivated millions of fans around the world over its eight-year run is coming back with season 4 Part 3 streaming this week! Follow along as humanity’s last survivors battle against massive titans who threaten their walled city. Based on Hajime Isayama’s original manga series first released in 2013 and later adapted into an animated version four years ago, Attack on Titan will take you through a gripping adventure like no other!

The popular anime, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, has captivated fans since it first came out in 2013 with its thrilling storylines and intense battles between humans and monsters.

Attack on Titan returned with its Season 4 Part 3 premiere on March 4, starting a whirlwind season those fans can stream via Crunchyroll at the same time it airs in Japan! The official trailer of this stint has received an enthusiastic response and viewers were informed by makers there is even more excitement to come. With 12 episodes assured as part of the first half of AOT S4 P3, dexerto.com shared their schedule. Here’s the full list of the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 episode guide.

AOT S4 Episode 1: Saturday, March 4, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 2: Saturday, March 11, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 3: Saturday, March 18, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 4: Saturday, March 25, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 5: Saturday, April 1, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 6: Saturday, April 8, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 7: Saturday, April 15, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 8: Saturday, April 22, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 9: Saturday, April 29, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 10: Saturday, May 6, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 11: Saturday, May 13, 2023

AOT S4 Episode 12: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 episode 1 time

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will be broadcast on Crunchyroll. Fans in Japan can expect the action to start at 12:25 am, while for those of us around the globe Crunchyroll will be streaming the episode come midnight local time. 7:25 am PDT. Here's the list of timings in different places around the world.

Eastern Time Zone: 10:25 am

Brazil Time: 12:25 pm

UK Time: 3:25 pm

Central European Summer Time: 4:25 pm

India Standard Time: 8:55 pm

Australia Time: 2:25 am

New Zealand: 4:25 am

