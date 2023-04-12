One Piece Episode 1058 is reportedly on break! Get updates on release date and timings

One Piece is an anime series about pirates that has been running for a long time. It is currently focusing on the Wano Country arc. In the latest episodes, two of the main characters, Sanji and Zoro, show off their impressive fighting skills against their enemies.

Other characters, Law and Kid, also demonstrate their powers and successfully attack the powerful enemy, Big Mom. However, Big Mom retaliates by using her power to become stronger, at the cost of sacrificing a year of her life.

The situation in Onigashima, where the characters are fighting, becomes more intense. Sanji becomes worried about losing control of his powers and contacts Zoro, asking him to kill him if that happens.

Fans are excited to see what will happen in the upcoming episode of One Piece, episode 1058. The upcoming episode of One Piece, Episode 1058, is titled "The Onslaught of Kazenbo – Orochi's Evil Clutches Close In." In this episode, the Kurozumi Clan and Big Mom will continue to fight back against the main characters, and the fire in the castle will continue to spread.

Unfortunately, there will not be a new episode this week because Chapter 1058 has been delayed as reported by Radio Times. The anime series is taking a break in Japan, so One Piece Season 20 Episode 1058, which was originally scheduled to release on April 16th, will not air. The reason for the short hiatus has not been announced.

One Piece Episode 1058 will be released on April 23, 2023. The installment will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release and can be followed on Funimation the next day.

The episodes with English subtitles are likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the world:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 PM

British Standard Time: 2:00 AM

Central European Standard Time: 3:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 09:30 AM

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 AM

One Piece is an anime series based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda. The show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who accidentally gains rubber-like abilities after eating a Devil Fruit. Luffy sets out to become the Pirate King with his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. Their quest takes them across the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure, "One Piece."

