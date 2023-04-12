Left Menu

Celina Jaitly schools a troll who accused her of having relations with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan

Actress Celina Jaitly hit back at a netizen who alleged that she "slept" with Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz Khan. Often trollers escape after passing gross comments. But in this case, Celina had a different plan as she retaliated with a mic-drop reply.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:30 IST
Celina Jaitly (Image Source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Twitter user who claims to be a member of an overseas censor board made a comment about Celina's character by stating, "Celina Jaitly is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) & son (Fardeen Khan) many times". Celina was in no mood of letting go of the troller easily after this type of remark. She responded with a befitting response.

A Twitter user who claims to be a member of an overseas censor board made a comment about Celina's character by stating, "Celina Jaitly is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) & son (Fardeen Khan) many times". Celina was in no mood of letting go of the troller easily after this type of remark. She responded with a befitting response.

https://twitter.com/CelinaJaitly/status/1645679444865032195 The 'No Entry' actress tweeted, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!" The reply was enough to shake the internet.

The actress also requested the Twitter Safety account to take necessary action against the troller. Celina currently lives in Austria with her husband Peter Haag and their three kids. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

