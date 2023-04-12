Jio Studios announces 'Bhediya 2' with Varun Dhawan, to release in 2025

Jio Studios on Wednesday announced the second installment of Varun Dhawan-fronted ''Bhediya''.

Starring Dhawan in the title role, the horror comedy follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film opened to positive to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release in November last year.

The announcement of the release date of ''Bhediya 2'' in 2025 was made at an event of Jio Studios, called Infinite Together.

''Bhediya'' also featured Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

It is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)