Left Menu

Jio Studios announces 'Bhediya 2' with Varun Dhawan, to release in 2025

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:09 IST
Jio Studios announces 'Bhediya 2' with Varun Dhawan, to release in 2025

Jio Studios on Wednesday announced the second installment of Varun Dhawan-fronted ''Bhediya''.

Starring Dhawan in the title role, the horror comedy follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film opened to positive to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release in November last year.

The announcement of the release date of ''Bhediya 2'' in 2025 was made at an event of Jio Studios, called Infinite Together.

''Bhediya'' also featured Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

It is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023