Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher: Everything we know so far

Mike Flanagan has become a revered name in the world of horror miniseries, having produced several critically acclaimed and widely popular projects that have left audiences on the edge of their seats. His hit series include "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and "The Midnight Club," all of which have showcased his exceptional talent for creating chilling and unforgettable narratives.

Flanagan's upcoming project for Netflix, "The Fall of the House of Usher," is one of the most highly anticipated releases in the horror genre. Based on the classic gothic tale by Edgar Allan Poe, the series promises to be another triumph for Flanagan, who has demonstrated a unique ability to bring old stories to life in fresh and exciting ways. With its release slated for 2023, fans of Flanagan and horror enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting what promises to be yet another heart-stopping addition to his already impressive body of work.

Edgar Allan Poe's renowned work, "The Fall of the House of Usher," was first published in Burton's Gentleman's Magazine in 1839 and later included in the 1840 collection Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque. The story explores themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities.

On October 6, 2021, Intrepid Pictures announced that they would create an eight-episode limited series called "The Fall of the House of Usher" for Netflix, which will be based on Poe's works. Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes and serve as executive producers.

The story follows the narrator's visit to the deteriorating ancestral home of his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, who is convinced that he will soon die. Roderick lives with his beautiful twin sister, Madeline, who is ghostly, distracted, and ill. Shortly after the narrator's arrival, Roderick informs him of Madeline's death and asks for help placing her body in the family vault. But in the days that follow, Roderick rapidly deteriorates and finally reveals his horrified suspicion that Madeline is still alive and trapped in the tomb. The narrator witnesses Madeline's blood-soaked return and her attack on her brother before fleeing for his life. From a distance, he watches as the house splits in two and sinks into a lake.

In an interview with Deadline, Flanagan spoke about the series, saying:

In a lot of ways, I feel like it’s the perfect bow for that Netflix era of Intrepid to pull so many cast members and elements and themes from all of the shows that we did there. It really is kind of a grand curtain call for the Netflix type of work that we did. I can tell you it’s my wife’s favorite of all of the shows, and she is always right. I’m still too close to it to say that I love the show; I’m so excited about it. And, for the tumultuous periods and events during production that you’re talking about, Bruce Greenwood really obliterated any memories of that for us and delivered this incredible performance on a show that we’re really thrilled with. So I have very high hopes for when it finally sees the light of day.

Mike Flanagan's new show has an impressive cast, featuring some familiar faces and new ones. The full list of the cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Núñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, and Annabeth Gish.

