Fire breaks out at Disneyland's Tom Sawyer Island attraction

PTI | Anaheim | Updated: 23-04-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 12:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic'' show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain's book, KABC reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

