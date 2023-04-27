Bob Odenkirk to guest star in 'The Bear' season two

Left Menu

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has joined the season two cast of actor Jeremy Allen Whites hit comedy-drama show The Bear.Created by Christopher Storer, the FX-Hulu hit recently earned White a golden globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Bob Odenkirk Image Credit: Flickr
''Better Call Saul'' star Bob Odenkirk has joined the season two cast of actor Jeremy Allen White's hit comedy-drama show ''The Bear''.

Created by Christopher Storer, the FX-Hulu hit recently earned White a golden globe for 'Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy'. It will return with the second season in June.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Odenkirk will have a guest role in the series. The details of his character have been kept under wraps.

''The Bear'' follows Carmen ''Carmy'' Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The show also features Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras, Jose M. Cervantes and Abby Elliott.

Storer also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.

Tyson Bidner is the producer of the series which is backed by FX Productions.

Odenkirk currently stars in AMC's dark comedy ''Lucy Hank'', in which he essays the role of a college English teacher coping with a midlife crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

