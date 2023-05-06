Left Menu

Smiling Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey

It had been unclear whether Harry, the younger son of Charles, would attend the historic occasion following his high-profile falling out with his family. But he said last month he would attend without his wife Meghan and two young children, who will remain in the United States. Harry's eldest child Archie was celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 15:19 IST
Smiling Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey
Image Credit: Flickr

Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of his father King Charles on Saturday, joining his cousins and aunts and uncles before the more senior members of the royal family entered. It had been unclear whether Harry, the younger son of Charles, would attend the historic occasion following his high-profile falling out with his family.

But he said last month he would attend without his wife Meghan and two young children, who will remain in the United States. Harry's eldest child Archie was celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday. Harry smiled and nodded to members of the congregation as he joined the 100 heads of state, dignitaries and representatives of the arts, military, charities and sport inside the Abbey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023