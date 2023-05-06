Honour killing: UP man kills niece for marrying person from different caste

In a suspected case of honour killing, a man dragged his niece out of her house and slit her throat on Saturday for eloping and marrying a man of a different caste, police here said.

The man surrendered at a police station in the afternoon with the murder weapon, a sickle, they said. The incident happened at Bajnagar village under the Pisawan Police Circle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sitapur, NP Singh said the 20-year-old woman had an affair with Roop Chandra Maurya, who was from the village and married.

When Shyamu Singh, the woman's uncle, came to know about their relationship, he sent her to Ghaziabad where her father Putan Singh Tomar worked, the officer said.

However, after few months, Maurya reached Ghaziabad and he and the woman eloped. They got married at a court in November last year, NP Singh said.

He said Maurya and the woman returned to the village few days ago. Shyamu Singh on Saturday reached the house where the couple was living and dragged the woman out. He slit her throat with a sickle, the officer said.

Shyamu Singh surrendered himself at the Pisavan police station along with the murder weapon, NP Singh said. He claimed that he killed her as she had eloped and married a man who was already married and from a different caste, the ASP said. Police have lodged a case and arrested Shayamu Singh.

