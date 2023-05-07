Street parties and a concert held to mark King Charles' coronation

King Charles will attend a music concert featuring the likes of singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli at Windsor Castle on Sunday after street parties are held across Britain as part of celebrations to mark his coronation.

Amid scenes of pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for 70 years, embracing ancient tradition and elements of modernity. The royals have not been seen since an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation, but senior members will be out in force in Sunday.

The king's younger brother Prince Edward, his sister Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Charles' other brother Prince Andrew, will attend 'Big Lunch' events, joining some of the estimated 50,000 thousand street parties being held around the country. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also be among those hosting a coronation lunch with the guests including Ukrainian families and youth groups.

"Come rain or shine, thousands of friends and neighbours are coming together this weekend to put up the bunting, pour the tea and cut the cake at street parties and community events across the UK," he said in a statement. Later, the newly-crowned Charles and Camilla and other senior royals will join an audience of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests for the "Coronation Concert" at Windsor, the king's palace to the west of London.

Among those performing will be Take That, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and pianist Lang Lang, while Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, British actor Joan Collins and Winnie the Pooh will also feature. It will also feature a "Lighting up the Nation" with projections and laser displays illuminating landmarks and areas of natural beauty across the country.

