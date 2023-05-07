MP CM discusses safety of 32 people from state during phone call with his Manipur counterpart

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over the phone and discussed the well-being and safety of 32 people from MP who are currently in the riot-hit state. Most of these 32 people are students including some players.

"Chouhanji talked to his Manipur counterpart regarding the well-being and safety of students. They are safe and secure," an official close to Chouhan told PTI.

Asked whether the MP government was planning to airlift the 32 people from Manipur and bring them back, the official asked, "Is Manipur like war-torn Syria or Ukraine? It is part of our country." Violent clashes broke out recently between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in the north-eastern state, which has so far displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

