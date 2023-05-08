And the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Song goes to...

Music is one word that automatically comes to the mind of those who grew up in the 80s and 90s listening to MTV. The channel was undoubtedly responsible for a music video revolution. And now, on Sunday night, the 2023 MTV Movie and TV awards were held. And guess what? singer Taylor Swift won big at this year's edition.

Her song 'Carolina' was named Best Song at the MTV Movie and TV awards, Variety reported. Released in 2022, 'Carolina' was featured in the film 'Where the Crawdads Sing'.

Written solely by Swift, 32, and produced by frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, "Carolina" features chilling vocals from the 11-time Grammy winner as she sings about sneakily moving through various locations without being seen, which is reminiscent of the film's plot. "Into the mist, into the clouds / No, you didn't see me here," croons Swift on the downtempo soundtrack cut. "They'll make a fest, I'll make it count / Carolina knows."

Sharing what went behind the song, Swift posted on Instagram, "About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness... and the world's betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it." The MTV Movie and TV Awards faced a series of roadblocks this year due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. While the awards show was set to broadcast live on Sunday, it was announced that due to the strike, the network would air a pre-taped special as several attendees announced they were pulling out of the show, Variety reported.

"As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year," said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)