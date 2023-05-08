Left Menu

Norway's aging king hospitalised with an infection

He also was hospitalized in August for three days with a fever.He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his fathers duties.Haralds duties as Norways head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

Norway's aging king hospitalised with an infection
King Harald Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's aging king, Harald V, has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.

”The king has been diagnosed with an infection that needs to be treated, and will therefore remain in hospital for a few days,” the palace said, adding that the condition of the 86-year-old monarch was stable.

No other details were released except that the monarch is at Rikshospitalet, Oslo's main hospital.

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been hospitalized several times in recent months.

In December, he was also admitted to a hospital due to an infection and was treated with intravenous antibiotics. He also was hospitalized in August for three days with a fever.

He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties.

Harald's duties as Norway's head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

