'Ponniyin Selvan II' breaches Rs 300 crore mark at global box office

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:52 IST
Director Mani Ratnam's passion project ''Ponniyin Selvan II'' has raised over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Monday.

The second part of the period action epic was released in theatres on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production banner, shared the box office update on its official Twitter page.

''#PS2 continues conquering the box office worldwide with a 300 crore+ collection!'' the tweet read.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, the ''Ponniyin Selvan'' film series chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj also round out the cast of the lavishly mounted franchise.

The first part of ''Ponniyin Selvan'', co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, released last September.

