Left Menu

NCP questions BJP's support for 'The Kerala Story'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:19 IST
NCP questions BJP's support for 'The Kerala Story'
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday questioned the BJP for supporting the controversial film ''The Kerala Story'' and wondered whether it would back movies on similar themes in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed that there were reports of over 40,000 women missing from Gujarat over five years and 70 girls going missing from Maharashtra every day.

''Will the BJP produce films titled 'The Gujarat Story' and 'The Maharashtra Story','' Crasto asked.

The NCP spokesperson said the BJP was supporting the movie ''The Kerala Story'' and demanding that it be made tax-free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023